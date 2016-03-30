SamrukKazyna Fund’s nominal external debt exceeded USD 10 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nominal external debt of SamrukKazyna group of companies in early 2016 made USD 10 bln 700 mln. The Fund’s Managing Director for Finance and Operations Elena Bakhmutova told it mass media.

“This is the amount of the nominal external debt as of the year beginning. Official data will be available upon publication of KazMunayGas’ consolidated financial report,” Bakhmutova noted.

According to her, such amount of debt is acceptable enough, with the consideration of the current price level. She also reminded that the level of debt load significantly decreased last year.

“As a result, the amount of the debt poses no threat to the Fund’s activities. Debt service obligations are fulfilled. This does not pose any threat to the company’s activities. Our investment activity is high enough. We also use borrowed funds to implement investment projects,” added she.