Samsung Electronics, NC Astana EXPO-2017 to sign memo of coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairperson of the NC Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov has met today with President of Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia Kim Yoonsoo.

As the press service of the National Company informs, the representative of the South Korean corporation confirmed its intention to be a partner of the NC Astana EXPO-2017 and partake in the forthcoming event. The parties discussed the possible areas of cooperation. A memorandum of partnership is to be signed between NC Astana EXPO-2017 and Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia in the nearest time. NC Astana EXPO-2017 was established on January 15, 2016 for the organization of the EXPO-2017 specialized international exhibition. The event will be held in Astana from June 10 to September 10, 2017. 100 countries, not less than 10 international organizations, 10 leading innovation technology companies are expected to participate in it. About 2 mln people are to come to EXPO, while the number of visits is to make about 5 mln.