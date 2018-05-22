Samsung expands its Galaxy Apps store by releasing big-name games

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co. is moving to further make its mobile devices more attractive to consumers by expanding the choice of the latest content sold on its Galaxy Apps store, the tech company said Tuesday.



The world's largest maker of smartphones said it launched PUBG Corp.'s highly anticipated "Battlegrounds Mobile" last Wednesday and followed it with the release of Pearl Abyss' "Black Desert" on Friday, Yonhap reports.

The games, which have drawn considerable attention and maintained top slots in terms of sales after their release, have yet to be released by South Korea's three mobile carriers and by Naver Corp., the country's top Internet portal operator.

"The effort that has gone into releasing these games is a sign that Samsung is committed to its Apps business," a market watcher said. He pointed out that the variety of content sold on Apple Inc.'s App store is one of the reasons that iPhones are so popular and generate solid profits for the Cupertino, California-based company.

In addition to the timely introduction of the big games, Samsung said it will take further steps to enhance its contents and give more benefits to customers that download such games onto their devices.

Games usually make up 90 percent of all sales at these online stores, making the content they offer critically important for growth and drawing in new buyers.

At present, Samsung's Galaxy store trails rivals, such as Google Play, Apple's App Store and local One Store, by a large margin.

Google holds 61.2 percent of the market followed by Apple, with Samsung's standing reaching just 2-3 percent.