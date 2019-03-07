Samsung files patent for wireless TV

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co. has submitted a patent for a cordless television, highlighting its efforts to expand the realm of wireless charging beyond smartphones to premium TVs, industry sources said Thursday.



According to the patent recently revealed by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO), Samsung, in May 2018, submitted a patent for a wireless power transceiver and display, Yonhap reports.

The transceiver looks like a magnetic bar attached to the rear of the television and it requires a separate power transmitter to keep the TV running.

"Generally, wall-mounted TVs are set up (on) the upper part of a wall spaced apart from the floor of a room. In such cases, the power line connected to the wall-mounted TV may be exposed, which may degrade the aesthetics of the TV," the patent, made public on the WIPO's website, said. "To solve this problem, a wireless power transmission method for wirelessly supplying power to the wall-mounted TV is being developed."

While wireless charging has been mostly used in smartphones rather than TVs, the patent shows that the South Korean tech giant is envisioning TVs that don't require pesky cords by efficiently transmitting power across the room.

"It is too early to say when the technology will be adopted in new TVs, as it takes time to develop a patent and have it reach store shelves," a Samsung insider said.