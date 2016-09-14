Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones not brought to Kazakh market yet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Korea's Samsung warned the owners of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones of possible explosion of the device prior to their delivery to the Kazakh market.

“The official sale of Galaxy Note 7 has not started in Kazakhstan yet. The product meeting all the security and quality standards will appear in Kazakhstan in autumn 2016 only,” the Company’s press service told Kazinform.

The press service informed also about suspension of the smartphones sale in ten countries of the world beginning from September 19.

Earlier mass media reported about explosions of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones. Later, the company announced it will replace all the smartphones by new ones.

By the way, some airlines companies prohibited these smartphones’ use onboard of planes. Thus, Kazakhstan’s Air Astana has also requested its passengers not to use Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones onboard and not to carry them in their luggage.