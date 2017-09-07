Samsung kicks off preorders for Galaxy Note 8

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday kicked off preorders for its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8, ahead of the official release slated for later this month, Yonhap reports.

The South Korean giant plans to ship the new phablets to early adopters starting Sept. 15, ahead of the official release slated for Sept. 21.

Samsung Electronics finalized the price tag of 64 gigabyte Galaxy Note 8 at 1.09 million won (US$962), which is slightly higher than its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7, which was priced at 989,800 won.

Industry sources said sales of the Galaxy Note 8 on the first day were similar to that of its predecessor. Sales of the Galaxy Note 7 on the first two days of preorders were estimated at 200,000 units.

The combined preorder sales of the Galaxy Note 7 came to 400,000 units over 13 days, and the Galaxy S8 held a comparable figure of 1 million units over 16 days.

While the Galaxy Note 8 boasts improved features compared to other flagships, sales performance is difficult to predict due to the higher-than-expected price tag.

The Galaxy Note 8 boasts a 6.3-inch display, its signature S Pen stylus, and a dual-lens camera setup. With the Infinity Display, the company has almost eliminated side bezels to give the device a simple yet immersive design. The phablet boasts two optically stabilized 12-megapixel lenses that will allow users to take both wide-angle and telephoto shots. The two lens can take photos at the same time giving owners more options.

The Note 8 is set to compete directly with LG Electronics Inc.'s V30 smartphone, along with the new iPhone set to be showcased by U.S. giant Apple Inc. later this month.

LG plans to start preorders of the LG V30 next Thursday, with the official release slated for the same date as the Galaxy Note 8.