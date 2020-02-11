Samsung to unveil new flagship, foldable smartphones this week

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co. is set to unveil its new flagship and foldable smartphones this week as the South Korean tech giant aims to better target the premium mobile phone market.

Samsung will introduce its new flagship smartphone, supposedly named the Galaxy S20, and a clamshell-like folding phone, expected to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, at the «Galaxy Unpacked 2020» event in San Francisco on Tuesday (U.S. time), Yonhap reports.

The world's largest smartphone vendor has yet to confirm any information regarding specs of the new phones, but according to industry insiders, the Galaxy S20 series will offer three models -- the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows an online invitation for the company's Unpacked 2020 event, which will unveil Samsung's new smartphones. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is likely to have a 6.9-inch screen, is expected to sport a quad-camera module, including the industry's best 108-megapixel (MP) primary sensor.

The mid-tier Galaxy S20 Plus and the entry-level Galaxy S20 are forecast to have weaker specs than the S20 Ultra but better features than their predecessors in the Galaxy S10 series.

Market researcher Counterpoint Research recently predicted that Samsung may sell more than 40 million units of the Galaxy S20 series this year with improved device specs and the expansion of 5G networks around the globe.

Samsung will also unveil its new foldable smartphone that bends in half vertically. The company already teased the phone in a TV commercial during the broadcast of the Academy Awards 2020.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be Samsung's second foldable phone after the Galaxy Fold, which opens horizontally like a book.

Its folding display is rumored to be made of glass instead of the plastic that is used in other foldable phones currently sold in the market. The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen.

Samsung hopes new phones can solidify their top status in the global smartphone market. The company took more than a 20 percent market share in 2019, according to data from market researcher Strategy Analytics, beating rivals like Huawei and Apple.

The company also hopes that new handsets can boost its profitability in its mobile business.

Samsung's mobile phone business posted sales of 107.27 trillion won (US$90 billion) last year, up 6.5 percent from a year earlier, but its operating profit fell 8.8 percent on-year to 9.27 trillion won.