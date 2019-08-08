Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 10 with enhanced stylus, no headphone jack
The SouthKorean tech giant showed off its premium large-screen smartphone sporting anS-pen stylus during an Unpacked event in New York on Wednesday (local time), Yonhap reports.
The newphablet comes in two sizes for the first time: the 6.3-inch standard Note 10 inthe U.S., and souped-up Note 10 Plus with a 6.8-inch panel. Both are availablein either 4G or 5G models.
The Note 10features a hole-punch selfie camera to minimize bezel on the screen and ditchesthe 3.5 mm headphone jack for the first time, following its U.S. rival Apple.Instead, it offers a USB-C dongle.
It leftphysical buttons, locating the volume key on the top of the side and a powerbutton at the bottom, which can also turn on Samsung's digital assistant Bixby.
The bigaddition is «air gesture,» which lets users control the phone throughthe S-pen by moving it around without actually touching the display.