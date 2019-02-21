Samsung unveils Galaxy S10, 5G model alongside foldable phone

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, along with a 5G variant, expanding its product lineup to better target the premium market.

The South Korean tech giant introduced four variants of the Galaxy S10 with new features, expanded storage and more battery power during its Unpacked events held simultaneously in San Francisco and London, Yonhap reports.

Samsung showcased the standard Galaxy S10 equipped with a 6.1-inch display, the larger S10+ with a 6.4-inch screen, the more affordable S10e and the company's first 5G variant. The S10e comes with a 5.8-inch display, while the 5G version packs a sizeable 6.7-inch screen.

The latest launch represents a shift from Samsung's strategy of releasing two flagship devices at Unpacked events in recent years.

"Galaxy S10 builds on that incredible legacy, and delivers breakthrough display, camera, and performance innovations. With four premium devices, each built for a unique consumer in mind, Samsung is leveraging a decade of industry leadership to usher in a new era of smartphone technology," DJ Koh, head of Samsung's IT & Mobile Communications Division, said during the Unpacked event held in San Francisco and live streamed globally.

The smartphones feature an Infinity-O display, which puts a front-facing camera in a punch-hole in the main display itself, doing away with the bezel and notch to provide the best viewing experience for users.

The company's 10th anniversary smartphone model features the world's first ultrasonic fingerprint reader on the screen, ditching the physical pads located in various places on previous devices.

