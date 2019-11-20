San Francisco launches clean city program

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM - San Francisco Tuesday launched a program to make the city «a clean and beautiful» place for residents and tourists to greet the upcoming holiday season as more people were complaining about animal and human waste on city streets, Xinhua reports.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined other city officials and community leaders to launch the Love Our City Holiday Eco Blitz campaign to keep the city's busiest downtown and waterfront corridors clean for residents and visitors when Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are around the corner.

«The Holiday Eco Blitz will help us keep our busy downtown corridors safe, clean, and welcoming during the holiday season. When we all work together, we can make San Francisco shine even more,» she added.

As a major tourist city on the U.S. west coast, San Francisco is world famous for its pleasant climate around the year, beautiful views and cultural diversity. But the city is also grappling with a chronic headache of dirty streets covered by animal or human poop.

U.S. President Donald Trump even called the streets in San Francisco «disgusting» in a tweet in January this year when he was locked in a dispute with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is from San Francisco.

A recent poll by the renthop.com website showed that San Francisco received 25,000 poop complaints from January to November this year, up 7 percent over the previous year.

Data from the San Francisco Department of Animal indicated that there are around 120,000 dogs in San Francisco and more than 7,000 homeless people.

The program also aims to clean sidewalks, clear leaves and litter from catch basins, remove illegal postings from poles, clean public trashcans, spruce up around bus stops and paint over graffiti.

«I'm tired of people talking trash about our city. It is time that we continue to do what's necessary to create a different environment,» Breed told the audience when she kicked off the program in front of the iconic cable car turnaround in downtown city.