Sanchez about splitting with GGG: I was blindsided really

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM After Gennady Golovkin announced that he and his trainer Abel Sanchez had parted ways, the latter decided to unveil some details regarding GGG's career, Sports.kz reports citing ESPN.

"He is greedy and ungrateful. He has just signed a $100 million contract with DAZN. It's all over money. It is very disappointing, because I have never thought that this young man would do like that. I thought he was more scrupulous and had more upbringing. I was really blindsided," Sanchez said.