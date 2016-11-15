Sanchez: Froch still huge, can fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez believes that Karl Froch's return to the ring is possible against Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In a recent interview with Worldboxingnews.net Sanchez said the 39-year-old British boxer hanged up his gloves too soon and he might have a huge comeback fight against Gennady Golovkin.



"In my view, Carl Froch retired too young and with the fire still burning. Froch wasn't forced to retire by age or losing a fight. Most boxers that walk away on their terms regularly stay in shape and have hopes for another opportunity," Sanchez said.



"We will convene as the GGG team and see what our options and what Gennady would be willing to give up," the trainer commented on the possibility of Golovkin moving up in weight for the fight.



"Froch is still huge in the UK, and his losses are not the retiring type. Let's see if Tom Loeffler and Eddie Hearn can come up with something that works for both," he added.