Sanchez: Golovkin wants Canelo, but must fight somebody

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In an interview with BoxingTalk, Gennady Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez confirmed that team Golovking is now considering a Plan B for May 5 fight.

- What do you think about the NSAC moving their hearing?

We know they've moved the hearing date to April 18th and right now we are in a holding pattern like everyone else. They're not releasing anything to us or to the public. I don't think it's fair that they aren't telling us anything because we are a party to it, but nothing is being said to us. We're training as if we're fighting May 5th.

- Do you think this was an accident or was this just the first time Canelo got caught?

It's the first time he's been caught so I would just say it's the first time. I know there's a lot of illegal stuff out there, I don't know if what they're claiming is true. I do know there's a whole lot of tests out there that they can take that will show when and how long that was being done. I hope all of that is being done with the commission, but we will find out. We are training like we're going on May 5th.

- If the commission wasn't doing this investigation would you guys still want to go through with the fight believing Team Canelo's claims?

Yes because Golovkin wants to fight Alvarez. Right now the powers are determining what's going to happen, but Golovkin wants to fight Canelo on May 5th. If he isn't, he's got to fight somebody on May 5th so I'm sure Tom (Loeffler) is working on plan B.

As previously reported, on February 17 and 20 Canelo tested positive for a prohibited drug clenbuterol. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is currently conducting an investigation into the Alvarez case. The final verdict is expected on 18 April.