Sanchez is 10th in Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team did a very solid race at the UCI WorldTour event Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (164 km) in Geelong, Australia, according to www.astanaproteam.kz.

Laurens De Vreese, making part of the daily breakaway together with two riders of the Australian National Team, was the most aggressive rider in the leading group, taking 3 Challambra climbs and winning the mountain classification of the race.

With 40 km to go De Vreese went solo, leading the race until the moment his teammate Davide Ballerini joined him with 25 km to the finish after a very strong attack from the peloton.



Later it was Ballerini, who led the race for 15 kilometers, being caught inside the last 10 km.

In the final, Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez was among the most active riders in front of the group, trying to attack to anticipate the massive sprint.

However, nobody could escape from the peloton and, thus, the race ended with a sprint won by the Italian champion Elia Viviani, while Luis Leon Sanchez finished 10th.