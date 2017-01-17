Sanchez skeptical about Golovkin vs Alvarez fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin's coach Abel Sanchez admitted that he is skeptical about GGG's long-awaited fight with Saul Alvarez, Sports.kz reports.

"Tom [Loeffler] says negotiations are going well. But if we don't win against Jacobs, who needs these talks? I hope this fight happens. It's a good fight for boxing. But I'm not waiting in vain and holding my breath. I will believe this fight's happening, when they touch gloves in the ring. There's been too much talking, too many steps back when they said one thing and did another. I'm not sure it happens in September. If the fight does happen it will be good. But I really don't hope," he said in in his interview with Fight Hub.