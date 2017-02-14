Sanctions for violations of Syria ceasefire to be discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Monitoring of ceasefire violations and sanctions for violations of ceasefire will be discussed at the high-level meeting as part of the Astana Process on Syria in the Kazakh capital, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov revealed on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The meeting will focus on the mechanism of recording ceasefire violations and the regime of imposing sanctions on those who violate ceasefire in Syria," Minister Abdrakhmanov said on the margins of the Government's session.