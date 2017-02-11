Sand animation video dedicated to Dimash Kudaibergenov goes viral

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A sand animator from China made a video starring Kazakhstani crooner and participant of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer Dimash Kudaibergenov became a viral sensation, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

On February 5, Weibo user MingzheSS posted the sand animation video of Dimash performing Queen's hit song Show Must Go on at the 3rd stage of the reality show which aired on February 4. It currently boasts over 5 million views.







Hunan.TV will air the 4th stage of the reality show later today at 8:30 p.m. Astana time. Dimash Kudaibergenov will sing a song in Chinese.



The 5th stage of the show will be aired on February 18 where Dimash will cover Uptown Funk.



