    Sandugash Rakhimzhanova named new Director of Khabar TV Channel

    11:35, 08 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Khabar Agency informed about appointment of Sandugash Rakhimzhanova as Director of Khabar TV Channel.

    S.Rakhimzhanova was born on September 5, 1983 in Karaganda. In 2004, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with major in Journalism and in 2006 she got  a master’s degree from the Moscow State Lomonosov University.

    Rakhimzhanova  joined Khabar Agency in 2012 as a marketing expert and analyst.

    In 2013,  she was appointed Head of the Khabar TV Channel Programs Directorate.

    In July 2016, she was appointed Deputy Director of Khabar TV Channel. 

    Mass media Appointments, dismissals News
