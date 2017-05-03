Sanremo Music Festival stars to give concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italian singers who became famous owing to Sanremo festival will come to Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On July 15, the capital will host "Sanremo Stars in Astana" festival for admirers of Italian music. Sanremo Music Festival is a popular song contest. Famous singers from Italy will come to Astana for giving a concert.", said Bolat Mazhagulov, Head of Astana Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation.

It is noteworthy that modern ethnic music festival "The Spirit of Astana" will be held in Baiterek monument square on the last third of June. The organizers invited musical bands from African countries, USA, Makedonia, Georgia, Hungary, Russia, Kazakhstan, Bashkortostan, Buriatya and Tuva to perform at the concert.

Celebration of the Capital Day will be marked by participation of Kazakh singing stars. Such musical bands as "Muzart" and "Dervishi" will perform in the concert halls of Astana city.