  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Sanremo Music Festival stars to give concert in Astana

    17:39, 03 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italian singers who became famous owing to Sanremo festival will come to Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "On July 15, the capital will host "Sanremo Stars in Astana" festival for admirers of Italian music. Sanremo Music Festival is a popular song contest. Famous singers from Italy will come to Astana for giving a concert.", said Bolat Mazhagulov, Head of Astana Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation.

    It is noteworthy that modern ethnic music festival "The Spirit of Astana" will be held in Baiterek monument square on the last third of June. The organizers invited musical bands from African countries, USA, Makedonia, Georgia, Hungary, Russia, Kazakhstan, Bashkortostan, Buriatya and Tuva to perform at the concert.

    Celebration of the Capital Day will be marked by participation of Kazakh singing stars. Such musical bands as "Muzart" and "Dervishi" will perform in the concert halls of Astana city.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!