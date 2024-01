ASTANA. KAZINFORM During their meeting in Akorda, President Nazarbayev and Santiago Calatrava discussed the concept of a new walkway in the heart of Astana, Kazinform refers to Khabar TV channel.

The President noted that he would like the new walkaway to be built in downtown Astana and be similar to Toronto's PATH and other such pedestrian networks that also include shopping malls, entertainment facilities, etc.