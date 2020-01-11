Santos 2020 Tour Down Under. Astana team's roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready to open its 15th cycling season with a traditional UCI WorldTour stage race Santos Tour Down Under, the Team's official website reads.

It will be held in Australia from January 21st to 26th. In addition, the team will partake in Schwalbe Classic: Adelaide, a traditional criterium race on January 19th.

Team's line-up: Manuele Boaro, Laurens De Vreese, Fabio Felline, Daniil Fominykh, Omar Fraile, Dmitriy Gruzdev and Luis Leon Sanchez.

Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.



