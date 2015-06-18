Sapsan plane crashes in Astrakhan region of Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sapsan small-engine single-seater plane has made a hard landing in Astrakhan region. The pilot of the aircraft, resident of Kazakhstan, received injuries of varying severity and was hospitalized.

Kazinform has learnt from "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" newspaper. "The incident occurred 1.5 km from the village of Zyuzin in Ikryaninskiy area. Sapsan's pilot was a 21-year-old man from Kazakhstan. It should be noted that the plane was performing chemical treatment of cornfields. Pre-investigation checks aimed at establishing the circumstances of the incident are being carried out.