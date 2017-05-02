SAR signs agreement on participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the Republic of Kazakhstan, National Section Commissioner Keitumetse Seipelo Thandeka Matthews on April 25, 2017.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to participation of South Africa in the Astana exhibition, national day and content of the pavilion.

The Commissioner of South Africa expressed hope that EXPO 2017 would give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

Following the results of the meeting, Zhoshybayev and Matthews signed the Agreement on Participation of the Republic of South Africa in EXPO 2017.