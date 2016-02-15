Sarah Pickering visits Central Election Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Vladimir Foos has met with Deputy Chief of Mission of the Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Kazakhstan Sarah Pickering, the press service of the Central Election Commission reported Monday.

During the meeting the sides have discussed the current election campaign, procedure of votes' counting, procedure of electing deputies from People's Assembly to the Majilis and maslikhats.



Vladimir Foos stressed that the exchange of experience in the organization of the electoral process is one of the effective ways of developing bilateral relations between electoral authorities of various countries, as well as identifying new ways and methods of further improvement of national electoral systems.



The meeting was also attended by members of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Sarsembayev and Tatiana Okhlopkova.