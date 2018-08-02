Saran to have Central Asia's largest solar power plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Saran, Karaganda region, is nearing completion. The facility will be the largest in Central Asia, announced Mayor of the city Yerzhan Temirkhanov, Kazinform cites ekaraganda.kz.

According to the mayor, the solar power plant will be put into operation in late November 2018.

The construction of the solar power plant started June 7, 2017. 370,000 photovoltaic solar panels will be installed over an area of 160 hectares. The estimated design capacity shall be 145 million kW*h per annum.

The project is being implemented at the initiative of EU representatives Jan Sonnenschein (Czech Republic), Arnold Behrens (Germany) and Dusan Podgorski (Slovakia). The main partners are Schneider Electric and Grass Engineering (Germany).

Mr. Temirkhanov added that the facility is being constructed using private foreign investments totaling $340 million.