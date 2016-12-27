Sargsyan told about prospects of Iran-EAEU free trade zone establishment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Iran and EAEU may enter into a temporary agreement to create a free trade zone, stated Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

“The President of Iran expressed interest in concluding a temporary agreement with the EAEU on establishment of a free trade zone. Armenia actively assists to the negotiation process between the EEC and Iran with a purpose to sign this document as quickly as possible,” said the leader of the republic.

At the event, he told about the last meeting with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani during which they discussed the plans on establishment of Persian Gulf-Black Sea transport corridor, Kazinform refers to RIA Novosti.

“Armenia is the only EAEU country sharing a land border with Iran. The country focuses on development of transport and logistics infrastructure including and due to construction of the corridor today which will create a platform for a comfortable and secure exit from the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean,” he explained.