Sarinzhipov wished school leavers taking part in Unified National Testing good luck

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All preparation measures have been taken for the Unified National Testing, the Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan informed, Aslan Sarinzhipov noted.

"As of 9 am, today, we are fully ready for the testing. All 165 testing centers are working, the local executive bodies are prepared as well all the state bodies involved in the process," A. Sarinzhipov informed.

He specified that more than 120 thousand children graduate from schools this year and about 70% of them are taking part in the Unified National Testing.

A. Sarinzhipov wished everybody success in testing.

"I would like to wish good results. I think your schools gave you good knowledge that we are ready to demonstrate while testing. I also hope you will choose the right profession and become decent citizens of our country. I congratulate everyone and wish success," he said.