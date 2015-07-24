Sarkozy plans to visit Crimea - French lawmaker

SIMFEROPOL. KAZINFORM - Leader of the center-right party The Republicans and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has fully endorsed the trip of the members of his political association to Crimea, member of the French parliamentary delegation visiting Crimea, member of the French National Assembly Claude Goasguen has told TASS.

"Well, of course he did. Nicolas Sarkozy showed even greater enthusiasm in this matter," said Goasguen who, just like almost all the members of the French delegation, represents the Republicans party. When asked about a possible visit of the political association's head, the parliamentarian said "that was quite feasible."

"May be. There are no exact plans yet, but this is quite possible," Goasguen said, Kazinform refers to TASS.