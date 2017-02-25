Saryarka beats Zvezda in VHL play-off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first game of 1/8 playoff of VHL in Karaganda Saryarka played Zvezda from Chekhov, Sports.kz reports.

In the first period Alexander Yukseev, Valery Polyakov and Oleg Lomako each scored one goal for Saryarka. In the second period Daniel Erdakov scored another goal for hosts and Arthur Sarvarov and Edgars Siksna continued to smash the guests in the last period making the final score 6-0.

The teams' second game will take place today, February 25th.