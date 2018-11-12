Saryarka pipeline to supply natural gas to 2.7 million Kazakhstanis

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - The starting point of the Saryarka gas pipeline, which in the future will provide 2.7 million people with natural gas, is the Karaozek gas compressor station in Kyzylorda region. The gas pipeline through Kyzylorda, Zhezkazgan, Karaganda, Temirtau to Astana will be built from that station, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kyzylorda Regional Communications Service.

The new station, Karaozek, is located in the 944th kilometer of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline. It operates together with the Bozoi station, which was commissioned in April of this year. This makes it possible to increase the capacity of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas.



The fifth initiative of "Five Social Initiatives of the President" State-of-the-Nation Address was to ensure further gasification of the country. The first phase of the Saryarka gas pipeline from Kyzylorda through Zhezkazgan and Temirtau to Astana is to be completed in December 2019.

"The 1,000-kilometer-long gas pipeline will pass through Kyzylorda, Karaganda and Akmola regions (...) It is expected to employ about 800 people during the project implementation and 220 after the construction completion," said Yerlan Zholamanov, Deputy Head of the Regional Energy and Housing Department.

Owing to the project, natural gas will be supplied to 171 settlements. Also, this will result in the establishment of new production facilities.