Saryarka velodrome to host K-Culture Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous Korean bands Highlight, B1A4, and AOA, as well as Kazakh stars, will perform on the territory of Saryarka Velodrome on July 18.

Within the framework of Astana EXPO-2017, each country celebrates its participation with its National Day. And the Korea Pavilion, which is one of the most popular at the exhibition, will hold a grand K-POP concert "K-Culture Party" on the eve of the National Day of Korea.

K-Culture Party is not an ordinary event and organizers hope it would become a platform for cultural exchange between the countries.

The show will begin at 7.30 pm on July 18. And the organizers expect about 8,000 people to attend it. Tickets for the concert are distributed free of charge in Korean pavilion at the EXPO.

To mark Korea's participation in the EXPO Korean national pavilion plans to hold a series of colorful events in the third week of July, which was chosen the week of the Republic of Korea.

Other events include a parade on the National Day of Korea and Kazakh-Korean energy forum on July 19, as well as Korean cultural performance on July 21.