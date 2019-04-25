Saryarka win trophy of Supreme Hockey League

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Beating Rubin Tyumen for the fourth time (4-1) in the final series of the Supreme Hockey League, Saryarka Karagandy secured the Petrov Cup, SPORTINFORM reports.

The deciding match took place in Tyumen. In the first frame, the teams traded goals. However, Saryarka hockey players defeated their opponents 1-4, which is, in fact, the same as the result of the overall final series.



Rubin Tyumen - Saryarka Karaganda 1-4 (1-1, 0-1, 0-2)

0-1 - Artur Sarvarov (Ruslan Ibatullin, Oleg Lomako) - 04:51

1-1 - Anton Rekhtin (Konstantin Fast) - 17:36

1-2 - Emil Nurgaliyev (Andrey Ryashentsev, Mikhail Zheleznov) - 21:58

1-3 - Oleg Lomako (Edgars Siksna, Airat Ziazov) - 43:04 Powerplay

1-4 - Maxim Kitsyn (Airat Ziazov) - 59:19 Empty net goal



Goalkeepers: Yegor Nazarov (Pavel Guschin, 53:06 - 55:07) - Eduard Reizvikh