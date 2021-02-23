Satbayev University rises in Webometrics Ranking of World Universities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's Satbayev University is placed 3 783rd in the Ranking Web of Universities (Webometrics) 2021. Satbayev University has improved its standing by 3,389 spots, compared to 2019, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the university.

In total, the Ranking Web of Universities ranks 125 Kazakhstani higher education institutions with Nazarbayev University being at the top among them. Coming in second among the Kazakhstani HEIs is the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. The Gumilyov Eurasian National University is placed third.

Satbayev University is ranked 4th among the Kazakhstani HEIs in the ranking.

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is the global academic ranking of world universities published by Cybermetrics Lab based in Madrid, Spain.