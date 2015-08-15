Saturday weather in Kazakhstan: Sunny skies with slight chance of showers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national forecaster Kazhydromet predicts weather without precipitation for most regions of the country today, August 15.

However, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions in the morning. Gusty wind reaching up to 15 to 20 mps is expected in Zhambyl, Kostanay, Mangystau, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylroda, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Fervent heat is forecast to grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Mangystau regions. High fire hazard will persist in East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe and Atyrau regions.