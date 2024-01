ALMATY. KAZINFORM Well-known actor, TV host Azamat Satybaldy has been appointed an acting director of the Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Theatre for Children and Youth, rector of the Zhurgenov Arts Academy Askhat Maemirov said in social media.



Satybaldy born in 1977 in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Arts Academy.