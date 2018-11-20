  • kz
    Sauat Mynbayev named CEO of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

    12:30, 20 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former head of KazMunayGas company Sauat Mynbayev has been appointed today the CEO of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazinform learnt from the press service of SamrukKazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund.

    Earlier, Mynbayev held various posts in financial structures. In different years he served as Deputy Minister of Finance, Minister of Finance, Minister of Agriculture, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and Minister of Oil and Gas of Kazakhstan. In 2013, he was named CEO of JSC NC KazMunayGas.

