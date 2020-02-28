Saudi Ambassador comments on suspension of tourist visas issuance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Dawood was invited today to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazinform reports citing the MFA press service.

At a meeting with representative of the Ministry Yerzhan Mukashev, the sides discussed the topical issues of the bilateral cooperation including development of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Ambassador commented on a recent decision of his country’s authorities to suspend issuing electronic tourist visas for several countries’ nationals.

He confirmed that the issuance of Hajj and Umrah visas as well as tourist visas was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world. Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Dawood said that this measure is aimed at protection of all the Muslims of the world arriving in the KSA. Alongside, he assured that the issuance of business and other visas was not suspended.

According to him, the list of the countries whose nationals are banned from entering the country will be updated depending upon the situation with the coronavirus spread across the world. He added that some other countries of Central Asia were included in this list as well.

At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to exchange information on epidemiological situation in their countries in regards to the coronavirus spread.