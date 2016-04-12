Saudi Arabia interested in cooperation with Almaty in food industry, construction and energy sphere

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek received a business delegation from Saudi Arabia headed by president of the Al Muhaidib Group Sulaiman Al-Muhaidib, press service of the Almaty Mayor informs.

The Saudi side expressed its interest in increasing cooperation with Almaty in the food industry, logistics, construction and energy sphere. As of today, 6 joint and 19 enterprises with the participation of the capital assets of Saudi Arabia are functioning in Almaty.

"It is really good that Almaty has all the conditions for investors. Almaty is a pearl of the Great Silk Road. It is a city with truly great potential," Sulaiman Al-Muhaidib noted. Besides, he noted the potential of Almaty as the biggest financial center in Central Asia and its role as a cultural and innovation hub and the capital of the Universiade-2017.

In turn, the Almaty Mayor noted the tendency of development of innovation and new technologies in Almaty. In this regard, B. Baibek drew attention to the fact of participation of Arab businessmen in several new projects.

"We have the special economic zone "PIT" and the industrial zone in the city where we are finishing construction of all the necessary infrastructure. We invite you to launch your productions there. Besides, we have the Investors Service Center actively functioning there. Thus, we hope for future productive cooperation," the Mayor said.