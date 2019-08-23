Saudi Arabia keen on investing in agriculture of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 22, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Mr. Berik Aryn visited head office of the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) in Riyadh where he had a meeting with Mr. Matthew Jansen, the Chief Executive Officer. During the meeting they discussed issues regarding the establishment of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the company, as well as the opportunities to attract Saudi investments in our country, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

In this regard, the Ambassador spoke in detail about the agricultural industry and agribusiness of Kazakhstan, and the measures taken by the Government to develop these areas. He also informed about the preferences and privileges provided in our country to foreign investors, legislation and institutions for the protection of their rights and investments.

Along with this, the Kazakh diplomat briefly informed about the activities of the Astana International Financial Center and the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), created on the initiative of the First President-Leader of the nation Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Mr. M. Jansen took with great interest the information on agriculture and the agribusiness complex of our country and the available investment opportunities. He expressed the company's interest in establishing a mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the Parties agreed to organize a visit of the company delegation to Kazakhstan to study the existing investment opportunities on the spot.

SALIC is a joint stock company that is owned by the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its statutes state that its activity is in the field of investments in agricultural and livestock production in countries that have a competitive advantage in contributing to the production of selected food goods and their availability for export markets.

As a specialist in the field of investments in agriculture and livestock production and supply, SALIC aims to engage in the full supply chain for selected agricultural and livestock goods worldwide.

SALIC has developed a clear strategy to determine its investment course, so that meets its objectives for economic, social and environmental sustainability.

To date the company implements a number of large investment projects in Canada, Australia, Ukraine, Europe and other countries.