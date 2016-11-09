Saudi Arabia King presented $3,5 M medical equipment to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kingdom of Bahrain intends to build a sport facility in Astana for handicapped people. This has been informed today by Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Bakyt Batyrshayev.

"At present the construction project is under consideration by the Bahrain Government. The cost of the project is around USD 10 million. There are many parameters. It is being discussed now. It is necessary to prepare feasibility study", the Ambassador said. It will be a sports facility for handicapped people.

The Ambassador has also informed that the Saudi Arabia Center of Humanitarian Help "Salman" has granted medical equipment costing USD 3,5 million to the Mother and Child Center in Astana.