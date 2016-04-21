  • kz
    Saudi Arabia lays down its condition for signing oil production freeze agreement

    03:35, 21 April 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Saudi Arabia has made it a condition for oil production freeze agreement that all OPEC members and large oil producing countries should take part in it, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

    "Saudi Arabia has made it a condition for signing freeze production agreement that all OPEC member countries and major exporters outside the cartel are obliged to comply with it. Unfortunately, they did not specify what they meant by major exporters," he said.

    Kazinform refers to TASS

