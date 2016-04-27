Saudi Arabia officially confirmed participation in Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia officially confirmed its participation in EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition scheduled from June 10 through September 10 in Astana.

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs, the government of Saudi Arabia, which is a member of G2, sent an official note of participation in the exhibition to the Secretariat of the EXPO-2017 Commissioner and assigned King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy as responsible for preparation of the country pavilion.

The Kingdom made a decision to completely stop using fossil fuel by 2040. Solar energy and wind will have to replace coal and oil. In order to do it, USD 109 bln will be invested in the projects on development of solar energy infrastructure.

Thus, according to the EXPO-2017 Commissioner Secretariat, Saudi Arabia became the 83rd country which officially confirmed its participation in the event. 14 international organizations confirmed their attendance. 65 commissioners were appointed and 49 agreements on participation in EXPO-2017 were signed.