Saudi Arabia plans to participate in EXPO 2017 - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia intends to participate in the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saudi Arabia in Kazakhstan Ghorm Said Malhan confirmed the news on Tuesday, the press service of NC "Astana EXPO-2017" informs. In his words, the official confirmation will follow soon. "During the meeting with His Excellency Ghorm Said Malhan, CEO of National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov stressed that despite the fact that Saudi Arabia is one of the world's top oil exports, the Kingdom heavily invests into research of renewable energy. Mr. Yessimov is convinced that Saudi Arabia will make a great contribution to the exposition in that respect," the company added. The sides also touched upon the opportunities of bilateral cooperation in the course of the meeting.