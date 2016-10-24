Saudi Arabia ready to buy Kazakhstani meat in bulk

RIYADH.KAZINFORM. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is ready to buy mutton meat in bulk from Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of RoK Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber Nurzhan Altayev told in an interview to journalists after the meeting with representatives of Saudi Arabia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kazinform reports.

"We are talking about very big volumes of mutton meat. Literally speaking Saudi Arabia is ready to buy now up to 5-6 thousand heads per month. We will probably not be able to provide such a volume for now", - Nurzhan Altayev noted.

However, according to him, Kazakhstan is making big steps in development of agricultural industry and livestock production. "Today they speak about large volumes. After change in the exchange rate of tenge against dollar the price has became very attractive to us. For instance, the United Arab Emirates buy sheep for 250 dollars for a head. Before the change in exchange rate the interest was very little taking into account logistics. Now 250 dollars is nearly 80 thousand tenge for a head, and even with account for heavy expenses on transportation the price remains very attractive. There are, of course, very serious requirements for certification of this meat, but we agreed on joint certification, for sure, we will tune this work", - Nurzhan Altayev added.