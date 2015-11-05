Saudi Arabia ready to take part in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The delegation of Kazakhstan headed by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Commissioner of the EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev visited Saudi Arabia on November 4-5, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The head of the delegation of Kazakhstan held meetings with Minister of Commerce and Industry Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Turki bin Saud Al-Kabeer, vice president of the science town named after King Abdullah focused on nuclear and renewable energy Hussain Abulfaradge and with the leaderships of the Council of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, tourist companies, business structures and organizations specializing in alternative and renewable energy.

"Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have close relations of open and trustworthy nature that cover many spheres of bilateral cooperation," the Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Kingdom noted. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation in the sphere of energy, attraction of investments and participation in the EXPO-2017.

Tawfiq Al Rabiah informed that Saudi Arabia intended to take part in the EXPO-2017, he also said the leadership of the country attaches special importance to the upcoming exhibition and the Kingdom has what to present at the event.

Besides, at the meeting the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia noted the activity of Kazakhstan in the international organizations including the OIC and UN structures. He also stressed that Saudi Arabia would take part in the EXPO-2017. In turn, R. Zhoshybayev thanked Saudi Arabia for support of the candidacy of Kazakhstan for the non-permanent seat of the UN SC for 2017-2018.

The technical issues of participation in the EXPO-2017 and cooperation of the sides in the sphere of alternative energy became the main themes of the talks in the science town named after King Abdullah. The leadership of the town expressed their readiness to sign agreement with the Government of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the sphere of peaceful use of nuclear energy and renewable energy. The Kingdom made a decision to completely stop using fossil fuel by 2040. Solar energy and wind will have to replace coal and oil. In order to do it, USD 109 bln will be invested in the projects on development of solar energy infrastructure.