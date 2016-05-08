Saudi Arabia restructures ministries, appoints new ministers: Royal Court

JEDDAH.KAZINFORM Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman announced major changes to the way Saudi Arabia's ministries are organized and reshuffled members of government in Royal Decrees broadcast on national TV on Saturday.

The decrees removed, renamed and combined some ministries.

The long standing Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Ali Al-Naimi was removed from his post and named as a royal court advisor. Aramco chief Khalid Al-Falih, who was also health minister, will now be responsible for the renamed ministry to be called energy, industry and mineral resources. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, who was in charge of commerce and industry, becomes the new health minister.

Saudi central bank governor Fahad al-Mubarak has been replaced with Ahmed Al-Khulaifi.

The ministry of water was dissolved and a new ministry for water, environment and agriculture announced. The labour and social affairs ministries were merged to become the labour and social development ministry.

The Haj ministry was renamed to the Ministry of Haj and Umrah and will be headed by Mohammed Bintin who replaces Bandar Al-Hajjar.

Majed Al-Qassabi, who had the social affairs porfolio, becomes the new minister responsible for the renamed ministry of trade and industry, which will be called the ministry of trade and investment.

Sulaiman Al-Hamdan replaces Abdullah Al-Muqbil at the transport ministry.

Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri appointed as deputy minister of economy and planning.

Two new authorities were announced for culture and entertainment.

Prince Mohammed bin Saud was appointed to the Shoura council. Prince Turki bin Mohammed Al-Kabir, Prince Khalid bin Saud, Prince Bandar bin Saud, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, and Prince Mohammed bin Abdurahman were all named as advisors to the royal court.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif will be advising the interior minister.

Shiekh Saad bin Nasser Al-Shithri was named as an advisor to the royal court and made a member of the senior scholars council.

Usama Al-Faqeeh has been removed from the General Auditing Bureau and was replaced by Hussam Al-Anqari.

Sulaiman Abalkhair was appointed as the director of Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh, The Arab News reports.