Saudi Arabia rules out possibility of war with Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia's deputy crown prince and the country's defense minister Muhammad bin Salman says that the war between his country and Iran will be a start of catastrophe, Kazinform reports citing The Economist.

“…a war between Saudi Arabia and Iran is the beginning of a major catastrophe in the region... For sure we will not allow any such thing,” he said in an interview to The Economist.

For the first time, western reporters recorded a five-hour conversation with the representative of the ruling Saudi dynasty.

“A large-scale conflict with any country of the region is something that we do not foresee at all, and whoever is pushing towards that is somebody who is not in their right mind,” he noted.