Saudi Arabia's crown prince to visit S. Korea next week

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will visit Seoul next week for a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

It will be the first South Korean visit by a Saudi Arabian crown prince since 1998, when then-crown prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud made a visit.

During the two-day visit, Moon and Prince Mohammad, who also serves as deputy prime minister and minister of defense, will hold a meeting on June 26, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

In the talks, the two leaders will discuss ways to expand the countries' bilateral cooperation to new industrial sectors, including information and communications technology, green cars, health and defense.

Saudi Arabia is South Korea's biggest trading partner in the Middle East and the No. 1 crude oil exporter to Asia's fourth-largest economy.