Saudi Arabia's Zamil Group Holding Co interested in coop with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 29, 2019, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn had a meeting with Dr. Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Zamil, Chairman of the Zamil Group Holding Company, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The sides discussed the issues of stepping up cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Holding, as well as investment opportunities in Kazakhstan. Kazakh diplomat briefed Dr. Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Zamil about the national legislation in protection of foreign investments and presented some priority investment projects in Kazakhstan.

Zamil Group Holding Company was founded by late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Hamad Al Zamil as a trading entity selling food items and textiles in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the 1930s. Later, he expanded his business successfully into real estate investments in Saudi Arabia.

Today Zamil Group is a renowned and internationally respected, multi-million dollar global investment company known for its diversified industrial operations and commercial interests.

Through more than 60 sector businesses a range of industrial, commercial, services and consumer solutions meet the needs of worldwide operators in the industrial, commercial petrochemical and services sectors. These solutions range from air-conditioning manufacturing to food processing, plastics to steel fabrication and travel services. The Group is also involved in banking and industrial investment, paint, fencing systems and packaging.

21,000 workers in more than 60 countries are involved in a vast network of manufacturing facilities, joint ventures, affiliations, alliances and strategic acquisitions.