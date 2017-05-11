Saudi Arabia thanks Kazakhstan for its position on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Saudi State Minister of Persian-Arab Gulf Affairs Samer Al-Sabhan, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Akorda.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of further cooperation of the two countries.

The Kazakh President drew attention to weighty results of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in autumn 2016.

The President stressed that in the past 25 years the relations between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have been developing fruitfully. The countries exchange experience and have reached agreements on a wide range of issues.

Nursultan Nazarbayev assured that Kazakhstan will exert every effort to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

Besides, the parties discussed the relevant issues of the agenda including regional security and settlement of interfaith conflicts.

“As you known, recently Astana has hosted a regular round of Syria talks. All the representatives of the Syrian opposition participated in the meeting,” the President said.

In turn, Samer Al-Sabhan thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the opportunity to discuss the bilateral cooperation and extended greetings from the Saudi King to him.

“We are grateful to Kazakhstan for its contribution to the settlement of the issues related to the Islamic world, including for its aspiration to stop the bloodshed in Syria. As for the situation in Syria, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia believes that such conflicts must be settled by means of political regulation. We share your vision of resolution of this problem exceptionally through peaceful means,” Samer Al-Sabhan said.

Kazakh President’s Aide N.Onzhanov, Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Saudi Ambassador to Kazakhstan Thaher bin mudtech Alenazi participated in the meeting.